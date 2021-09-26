TALLUTO - Dr. Michael A., D.D.S.September 16, 2021, age 87. Beloved husband of Sandra M. (nee Manta) Talluto; devoted father of Karen (late Bruce) Berdick, the late Maryann Talluto, Michael J. Talluto, and Mark (fiance Maura Baron) Talluto; loving grandfather of Geoffrey (Fariba) Berdick, Sandra Berdick, Jessica Berdick, Michelle Martinez (fiance Christian Oquendo), Claire Talluto, Catherine Talluto, and Jack Talluto; adored great-grandfather of Micha and Eli Berdick, and Gael and Cataleya Oquendo; dear brother of Robert (Janice) Talluto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Dr. Talluto practiced dentistry for over 50 years in West Seneca, was a captain in United States Air Force, a member of the 8th district dental society, a past Board member at Orchard Park Country Club, a member of the Fonzi dental study club, and Alpha Phi Delta fraternity. Arrangements by (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Dr. Talluto's tribute page at