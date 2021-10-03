I’ve know Michael, Sharon, Jenny and Shelly most of my life. I grew up knowing them. Michael was a husband of all husbands. He put Sharon on a pedestal and would give her the world. They were what a marriage should be. His girls..they were his pride and joy! Nothing he wouldn’t do for any of them. He was a constant in all of their lives! His grandchildren, all three of them, were what he lived for. Never a day gone by that he regretted anything in his life or any of those decisions. His family was his world.

Sharon and family-take comfort in knowing you guys were his entire world.

Stay camping as it’s what he lived for on the weekends during camping season!! Bon fires, good food, fishing (on occasion!), dances and just an awesome time! He will always be on the deck looking out for you guys!!

May you find the strength that you all need going forward and always take with you the memories you have.

Friend Friend October 2, 2021