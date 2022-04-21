TOLLAR - Michael Alex
Age 74, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away April 15, 2022 after a brief but valiant fight against prostate cancer. Michael was born in North Tonawanda, New York to Alex and Dorothy Kohler Tollar. He graduated from Tonawanda High School in 1965 and continued his education at NCCC, Brockport State and Shelley's School of Floral Design. He and his former wife Linda ran Northside Florist for 10 years. He also served as president of the Niagara Retail Florist Association. After selling Northside Florist, Michael moved to Atlanta where he ran another flower shop for five years before retiring to St. Petersburg. He continued freelance design work through Christmas 2021. Michael also served in the Air National Guard at the Niagara Falls Air Force Base from 1969-1975. Michael was predeceased by his partner O'Gene M. Donahue, Michael's sister Janice, and parents Alex and Dorothy. He is survived by his sister Marcia (David) Friedman, nephew Bradley and niece, Katie; brother Robert (Emy), nephew Robert (Danielle), great-niece and nephew Riley and Jack; niece Amy (Sally) Tollar; niece Kristen Myers and great nephew and great-niece Christopher and Kaitlyn; cousin Barbara (Roger) Quinn. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10 AM until 11 AM at Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Road North in North Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be held at 11 AM in the Chapel following the visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend the service. A Cemetery Burial will follow the Prayer Service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Foundation for AIDS Research. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.