Michael G. TRAVERSE
FUNERAL HOME
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street
Newfane, NY
TRAVERSE - Michael G.
Of Newfane, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Lockport, NY. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on December 17, 1945, son of the late Thomas and Helen Olscamp Traverse. Michael retired from Newfane Central School in 2002 after 37 years of teaching social studies. He was a member of NYS United Teachers, Newfane Jaycee's, Newfane Teachers Association, St. Brendan on the Lake and President and Negotiator for the NTA. Husband of the late Cheryl Heim Traverse; father of Michele Capen and Jeremy (Alicia) Traverse; grandfather of Todd Capen, Brittney (Rylie Bowman) Capen, Jacob Traverse, Madalyn Traverse, Jared Traverse and Anthony (Jaime) Sonberg; great-grandfather of Jacob, Gracelyn and Mackenzie; brother of Thomas (Beverly) Traverse, John (Karen) Traverse and Paul (Laurie) Traverse. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St. Newfane, NY, on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4-8 PM where a Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 AM. Interment will be in Corwin Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.rutland-corwin.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
Jun
15
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc. - Newfane
2670 Main Street, Newfane, NY
So sorry to the family to hear of the loss of a great man and teacher. Our thoughts are with you ALL.
Sean and Millicent Culverwell
Friend
June 21, 2021
I'm so sorry, to all, for your loss. I have many fond memories of Mike from working with him.
Colette Weyers
June 20, 2021
My condolences to Tom, John and Paul. I have many great memories from Sacred Heart and Duffy of Mike and the family. Sorry for your loss.
Jim Schoepflin
Classmate
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss I am a school (Duffy sacred heart). Friend of your whole family
James Isenhart
Friend
June 15, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful teacher. You brought knowledge and fun to countless Newfane students. We will miss you always. Rest in peace, Mr. Traverse.
Joan (Shaffer) Brown
Student
June 15, 2021
Love to you all from George( Buzzy) Olscamp and family. I remember the wonderful visit you all made to PEI
George Olscamp
Family
June 15, 2021
Mr. Traverse was one of my alltime favorite teachers and I am sorry to hear of his passing. Words won't properly explain what a truly great inspiration he was, making it fun to learn. My condolences to his family and friends.
Glenn Gaviller
Friend
June 15, 2021
Sincerely one of my favorite teachers- what an impact he made on this world! Peace to him and his family.
Jennifer Whitmore
Student
June 14, 2021
To Michael’s family, especially Michelle, Jeremy, Tom and Beverly, Mike was an outstanding teacher - dedicated to each student who came through his door everyday. But outstanding didn’t end there - he loved his family so much - so obvious in how he looked at Cheryl, and his kids. A beautiful smile and warmth about him. Mike made such a difference in so many lives of students, friends and especially family. I was honored to have worked with him and to know him. I know this is a big loss to so many.
Karen Moon
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
I met Mike and Cheryl and the whole Traverse family through my husband who taught with Mike at Newfane High School. We camped at Fish Creek and Letchworth with the whole Traverse crew and had lots of picnics and Halloween parties with them. Lots of laughs and fun memories. Mike was always laughing and had an awesome sense of humor. He is now with Cheryl. RIP Mike. Lots of hugs and prayers going to the whole Traverse family. Love, Karen and Ken Hannah
Karen Hannah
Friend
June 14, 2021
My condolence and sympathy to the Traverse Family for their loss. Mr. Traverse was an excellent Teacher and Home room advisor in 9th Grade. May you, Mr. Traverse; Rest In Peace!!!!
Randy Phillipp
Student
June 14, 2021
Oh, Mr. Traverse. You will be deeply missed.

I'm very grateful I had the chance a few years back to tell you how much you influenced my life as a student and chose to become a social studies teacher myself and emulated you and your style...and I'm glad it was over a beer, LOL....

I'll never forget the day he started coaxing me out of my shell, since I had been a rather quiet, shy student from K-8. As a freshman, I was walking down the rather empty hallway past his classroom door after school one day. This teacher I didn't know yet hollered at me, "Are you a freshman?" I thought for certain he must have been talking to someone else, anyone else, but I looked around and he said something like, "Yeah, you. We are meeting with student senate in here and we don't have any freshmen representatives. Come on in." I wanted to melt into the wall, but he said it in such a commanding but friendly voice that I just did it. Can't you all just hear him talking in that way? From there on out, I became inspired and empowered. I joined more clubs, was an active student representative then eventually a class officer, and much more.

Mr. Traverse, you helped me find my voice - and now I won't shut up :) I was inspired by you and my family of teachers to follow that career path for nearly a decade. Thank you isn't even enough to honor your gift of being an amazing teacher to so many and leading by example. Still, thanks again for being the kind of person I myself have aspired to become. I didn't know it at the time - but your influence was life changing: ever since I met you on that fateful day - when first I chose the path by your classroom - that led ultimately towards a significant direction in the entire trajectory of my life. Whew!

Peace to your family and many, many loved ones. May our many fun & funny memories of this one-of-a-kind man be unforgettable.
Catherine (Catie) Banks Orr
Student
June 13, 2021
My condolences to the family..
Prayers for all of you
Mr Traverse was one of my favorite teachers.
Mat he rest in peace
Roxanne Tice (Enderby )
Student
June 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Mike and I graduated from Duffy together, I am sorry I can't make the funeral service. Fr. Stewart Lindsay, OSFS
Stewart Lindsay
Classmate
June 13, 2021
It is with heavy heart that I offer my condolences. I will always remember him as a fantastic teacher; he had a way of genuinely connecting with students. I will also remember the hijinks he and “Moose” Erbacher stirred up. Rest In Peace, sir.
David Stoops
Student
June 13, 2021
What a wonderful teacher and person. Will always have great memories of Mr. Traverse. So sorry for your loss. Sending many thoughts and prayers.
Catherine Rook (Oakes)
Student
June 12, 2021
MY FAVORITE TEACHER!! EVER!! Rest in peace Mr.Traverse, thank you for having faith in me. You always thought i would make a great history teacher.You made learning fun and very passionate about what you did. If all teachers were like you our kids would be full of knowledge. It’s a sad day for me, not many people have mad an impact on my life like you did.You and your family will be in my prayers.
Allen Gerhardt
Student
June 12, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Valerie Lewandowski
Coworker
June 12, 2021
To the Traverse Family
Mike was a great man and a wonderful teacher! I have so many memories of times spent together with he and Cheryl and all of our Newfane friends and colleagues. I know that he and John are reunited and laughing together! Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you all. Sending love
Suzann Costanzo
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mike was a good man great teacher and my dad's best friend. He will be missed.
Todd Todd PIXLEY
Friend
June 12, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the Traverse family. Mr. Traverse was a kind man and a wonderful teacher. One of the best.
Melissa Squire (Wisnock)
Student
June 12, 2021
I am sorry to hear of the passing of “Mr. Traverse. He most definitely was a wonderful teacher and human being.
Derrick Schultz
Student
June 12, 2021
My condolences to you and your family.
Michael Rhoney
June 12, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending lots of love to the family! Uncle Mike was one of a kind! May he rest in piece! ❤
Nicole Jusko
Family
June 12, 2021
SO SORRY TO HEAR OF MIKE'S PASSING . I WORKED WITH MIKE FOR MANY YEARS AT SCHOOL. HE WAS A TERRIFIC TEACHER AND A GREAT GUY. MY SYMPATHY TO HIS ENTIRE FAMILY.
MARY LOU BURT
Friend
June 12, 2021
Mr. Traverse was a treasure! He was a fantastic teacher (I was class of 99) and though the subject bored me (lol) HE always made it funny & interesting! I pray my kids have wonderful teachers like him!
Jessica Malloy
Student
June 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dawn Heim
June 12, 2021
He was a great man and teacher
Maryann Kane. (Haney)
Friend
June 12, 2021
To the Traverse family
We are so sorry to hear of your Dads passing. What a fun loving guy. Condolences to your family, may he Rest In Peace
Tim and Kathy Callaghan
Friend
June 12, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the loss of Mike. I am sending my sincere condolences and prayers for the families.
Susan Stolzenberg
Friend
June 12, 2021
I have so many fond memories of Mike. I first met him on his first day of teaching in Newfane as Dad brought him home to have dinner with us. Even at my young age, I knew Mike had to be special as he was the first person invited to our dinner table outside of a special occasion.

And special he was. We had a front row seat to his courting Cheryl and she too became part of our extended family. I cannot recall a summer without these two hanging out at our house often. They were family.

It's hard to think he's gone now. I just assumed he'd always be there. I wish I had a chance to say good-bye to him. It's a bit comforting to think he and Cheryl are once again together again.

Good-bye Mike.....I'm proud to say you were more than a friend.
Brad Pixley
Friend
June 12, 2021
Michele, Jeremy, and Family,

May the love of God and the peace of the Lord Jesus Christ bless and console you and gently wipe every tear from your eyes.

Eternal rest grant unto Michael, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May Michael's soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
Bryant Kiedrowski
June 12, 2021
Not only was Mike a great teacher, I considered him a friend. That forever smile and friendly face will be missed....Peace to the family. Robin Ruppel Linhart
Robin Linhart
Friend
June 11, 2021
Dear Michele, Jeremy, Alicia and familyI am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your father, and the grandfather and great grandfather to your kids. I’ve known your Dad since you were kids in my 5th grade class. Over the years I’ve grown to admire him as a teacher, colleague and friend. My son, Brad, also sends his condolencesyour Dad was one of his favorite teachers. He was a special manyou are so lucky to have had his love and guidance.
Christine Tibbetts
Friend
June 11, 2021
Michele, Jeremy and extended family, my sincere condolences to all of you on the loss of your father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. Mike and Cheryl are dancing together again in heaven.
Sharon Johnson
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 35 of 35 results