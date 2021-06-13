Oh, Mr. Traverse. You will be deeply missed.



I'm very grateful I had the chance a few years back to tell you how much you influenced my life as a student and chose to become a social studies teacher myself and emulated you and your style...and I'm glad it was over a beer, LOL....



I'll never forget the day he started coaxing me out of my shell, since I had been a rather quiet, shy student from K-8. As a freshman, I was walking down the rather empty hallway past his classroom door after school one day. This teacher I didn't know yet hollered at me, "Are you a freshman?" I thought for certain he must have been talking to someone else, anyone else, but I looked around and he said something like, "Yeah, you. We are meeting with student senate in here and we don't have any freshmen representatives. Come on in." I wanted to melt into the wall, but he said it in such a commanding but friendly voice that I just did it. Can't you all just hear him talking in that way? From there on out, I became inspired and empowered. I joined more clubs, was an active student representative then eventually a class officer, and much more.



Mr. Traverse, you helped me find my voice - and now I won't shut up :) I was inspired by you and my family of teachers to follow that career path for nearly a decade. Thank you isn't even enough to honor your gift of being an amazing teacher to so many and leading by example. Still, thanks again for being the kind of person I myself have aspired to become. I didn't know it at the time - but your influence was life changing: ever since I met you on that fateful day - when first I chose the path by your classroom - that led ultimately towards a significant direction in the entire trajectory of my life. Whew!



Peace to your family and many, many loved ones. May our many fun & funny memories of this one-of-a-kind man be unforgettable.

Catherine (Catie) Banks Orr Student June 13, 2021