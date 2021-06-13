TRAVERSE - Michael G.
Of Newfane, NY, entered into rest on Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Lockport, NY. He was born in Niagara Falls, NY on December 17, 1945, son of the late Thomas and Helen Olscamp Traverse. Michael retired from Newfane Central School in 2002 after 37 years of teaching social studies. He was a member of NYS United Teachers, Newfane Jaycee's, Newfane Teachers Association, St. Brendan on the Lake and President and Negotiator for the NTA. Husband of the late Cheryl Heim Traverse; father of Michele Capen and Jeremy (Alicia) Traverse; grandfather of Todd Capen, Brittney (Rylie Bowman) Capen, Jacob Traverse, Madalyn Traverse, Jared Traverse and Anthony (Jaime) Sonberg; great-grandfather of Jacob, Gracelyn and Mackenzie; brother of Thomas (Beverly) Traverse, John (Karen) Traverse and Paul (Laurie) Traverse. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St. Newfane, NY, on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 4-8 PM where a Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10 AM. Interment will be in Corwin Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.rutland-corwin.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.