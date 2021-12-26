I offer condolences to Mikes family. Having Mike as a friend while growing up was a privilege and produced wonderful memories for everyone of like age living on Hillside. As a child, Hillside St was filled with plenty of kids and the Tucker front stairs and porch were often the epicenter for what was happening and the launching pad for daily childhood adventure. These were the years of street repaving (ditches, rocks and forts), jumping ramps on bikes, street hockey, backyard football, freeze tag, snowball fights. Simply, the best of times. As happens, we grew up and apart. The memories I carry of that time are inseparable from the people who shared it. I will miss Mikes warm and welcoming presence and fondly remember the sound of his easy laughter and infinite smile.

Pat Brady Friend December 26, 2021