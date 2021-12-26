Menu
Michael B. TUCKER
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
TUCKER - Michael B.
Passed away on December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Kutruff) Tucker; dear father of Michael G. (Sarah) Tucker, Sean (Jade) Tucker, A.J. Tucker and Sarah Tucker-Puza; loving grandfather of Nadia, Dylan, Abigail, Aiden, Gavin and Giada; son of the late Gordon "Duff" and Marion (Hartnett) Tucker; brother of Christine (Chris) Laffler and Jeffrey (Geralyn) Tucker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-8:00pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Kidney Foundation. Michael was a Buffalo Fire fighter. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Service
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Dec
29
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Chris, the emptiness in your heart is unimaginable. Mike will forever be remembered as the Tucker with boundless energy and ready for anything. Hillside was a great place to hang out and just around the corner from us on Indian Church Road. Rest in peace, Mike and Chris, peace to you and your family. Kate
Kathleen Cassidy Meehan
December 29, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Tucker family. I am a Hillside kid that lived across the street from the Tucker's. Such fond memories of Mike. He will truly be missed. RIP my friend.
Mary Hecht-Hewitt
December 27, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Tucker family. No words can describe what a loss your passing is. You brought so much joy and laughter to our family. Whether it was around the dinner table or around the camp fire, your laughter was contagious. You will be truly missed. We hope that you and your loved ones find peace in our passing. Sending our love from Australia. The Quinn Clan
Joseph Quinn
Family
December 26, 2021
Remembering fondly one of the great Hillside ave kids. My three children grew up with the great group on Hillside. Mike´s memory will live on in the hearts of all of us. Sending love and condolences to the Tucker family. Marge Fernan and David, Barbara and Amy
Margaret Fernan
Friend
December 26, 2021
I offer condolences to Mikes family. Having Mike as a friend while growing up was a privilege and produced wonderful memories for everyone of like age living on Hillside. As a child, Hillside St was filled with plenty of kids and the Tucker front stairs and porch were often the epicenter for what was happening and the launching pad for daily childhood adventure. These were the years of street repaving (ditches, rocks and forts), jumping ramps on bikes, street hockey, backyard football, freeze tag, snowball fights. Simply, the best of times. As happens, we grew up and apart. The memories I carry of that time are inseparable from the people who shared it. I will miss Mikes warm and welcoming presence and fondly remember the sound of his easy laughter and infinite smile.
Pat Brady
Friend
December 26, 2021
