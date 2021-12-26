TUCKER - Michael B.
Passed away on December 23, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Kutruff) Tucker; dear father of Michael G. (Sarah) Tucker, Sean (Jade) Tucker, A.J. Tucker and Sarah Tucker-Puza; loving grandfather of Nadia, Dylan, Abigail, Aiden, Gavin and Giada; son of the late Gordon "Duff" and Marion (Hartnett) Tucker; brother of Christine (Chris) Laffler and Jeffrey (Geralyn) Tucker; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 2-8:00pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to American Kidney Foundation. Michael was a Buffalo Fire fighter. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.