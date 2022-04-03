Menu
Michael David TURMAN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
TURMAN - Michael David Sr.
March 26, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Cherished husband of Gaynell P. (nee Simmons) Turman; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:30 AM - 12 noon at St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, 555 Northampton Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Mr. Turman was a Past Patron of Ionic Chapter #77 Prince Hall Order Eastern Star and a Past Master of Ionic Lodge #88 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons, under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
