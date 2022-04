TURMAN - Michael David Sr.March 26, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Cherished husband of Gaynell P. (nee Simmons) Turman; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 10:30 AM - 12 noon at St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church, 555 Northampton Street, Buffalo, New York, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Ridge Lawn Cemetery, Cheektowaga, New York. Mr. Turman was a Past Patron of Ionic Chapter #77 Prince Hall Order Eastern Star and a Past Master of Ionic Lodge #88 Prince Hall Free & Accepted Masons, under whose auspices Masonic Services will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com