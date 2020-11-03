Menu
Michael V. CHRISTIANO
CHRISTIANO - Michael V.
November 1, 2020, age 98, beloved husband of the late Marie L. (nee Trentadue) Christiano; devoted father of Karen Gipple, Patricia (Joseph) Wojcik and Jane (David) Decker; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings and the late Vincent Christiano, Sarah Christiano, Margaret Oliver, Catherine Zurowski, Joan Christiano, and Sarah Mather; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Amelia Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Michael was a United States WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
