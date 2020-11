CHRISTIANO - Michael V.November 1, 2020, age 98, beloved husband of the late Marie L. (nee Trentadue) Christiano; devoted father of Karen Gipple, Patricia (Joseph) Wojcik and Jane (David) Decker; loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; predeceased by siblings and the late Vincent Christiano, Sarah Christiano, Margaret Oliver, Catherine Zurowski, Joan Christiano, and Sarah Mather; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday at 11:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated at St. Amelia Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Michael was a United States WWII Marine Corps Veteran. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Michael's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com