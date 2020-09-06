Menu
Michael VALENTIC
VALENTIC
VALENTIC - Michael
September 4, 2020, age 81. Beloved husband of Madeline A. (nee Sankus) Valentic; devoted father of Michael Valentic, Wendy Valentic, Mary Beth (Jorge) Seminario, Robert (Cindy) Schneider, and Susan (Paul) Snyder; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren; dearest brother of Jack (Janet) Valentic, Dennis (Marcia) Valentic and Darlene (late Robert) Braitkrus; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Until a time when we can come together to comfort each other and express condolences, please visit Michael's Tribute Page to express your sympathy, share a memory, or sign his online register book at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
