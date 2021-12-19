VIDAVER - Rev. Michael B.
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on December 17, 2021, age 87. Beloved husband of 57 years to Lois (nee Pezella) Vidaver; devoted father of Mark Vidaver and Christa Vidaver; loving grandfather of Isabella Foti; son of the late Matthew Vidaver and Lois Rossi; brother-in-law of the late Roy (late Eileen) Pezella; also survived by loving church family members and friends. The family will be present Tuesday 2-5 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. On Wednesday, a small reception will take place at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM in Kenilworth United Church of Christ, 45 Dalton Dr., Buffalo, NY 14223. Memorials may be made to Kenilworth UCC or the Dunkirk Conference Center. Online condolence at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.