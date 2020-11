VON WRYEZA - Michael

Passed away suddenly on November 12, 2020, age 77, born in Buffalo on November 22, 1943. Husband of late Brenda; father of TerryJean, Larry, Scott and Missy; grandfather of Michell, Kelsey, Grace, Madison and Albrey; brother of Jewel B.; loving uncle of Robin N. and many nieces and nephews. Michael was a HutchTech High Alumni and retired from Chevy. Friend to so many. He will be missed. A service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 30, 2020.