SCHULTE - Michael W.

Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 1, 2020. Devoted father of Eric and Selena Perez; loving son of Arlene Schulte; dear brother of Jeffrey Drago; fond uncle of Alex, Isabella and Angelina Drago. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Michael's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Wednesday, September 9, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.