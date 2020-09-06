Menu
Michael W. SCHULTE
SCHULTE - Michael W.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 1, 2020. Devoted father of Eric and Selena Perez; loving son of Arlene Schulte; dear brother of Jeffrey Drago; fond uncle of Alex, Isabella and Angelina Drago. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Michael's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Wednesday, September 9, from 10-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
