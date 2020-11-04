YASKOW - Michael W., III

"Mickey"

November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Kristine (Tina) (Chodkowski) Yaskow; dearest father of Jeffrey Yaskow and Jennifer (Mike) Jurek; fond grandfather of Brittany, Michael and Leah; brother of the late Charles (Lora) and Ronald (Judy) Yaskow; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present Thursday, 2-7 PM at the ORLOWSKI SUCHOCKI FUNERAL HOME, 4929 Broadway, Depew. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 11 AM at St. John Vianney Church, Southwestern Blvd., please assemble at church. Michael was the worshipful master of Charles W. Cushman Lodge 879, a Veteran of Vietnam War and a member of Hank Nowak Post 45 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 113. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mickey's name to Hospice, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.