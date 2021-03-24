WALL - Michael C.

Of Grand Island, March 20, 2021. Beloved husband of 40 years to Jeanette Wall; loving step-father to Michelle McGraw, James (Mindy) McGraw, Karen (Patrick) Gendrue and Ted McGraw; grandfather to seven and great-grandfather to five; son of Margie Clark Bray and the late Fred J. Wall; also survived by siblings Freddie (Chris) Wall, Elysha Hill and Sandra Samples. Michael was a Veteran of the Army. He'll one day by united with his Bugger Bear.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.