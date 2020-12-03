Menu
Michael William KILROY Jr.
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
KILROY - Michael William, Jr.
Age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Mike was born on June 6, 1937, the son of the late Michael William Kilroy and Madeline (Connors) Kilroy. On February 13, 1960, he married Diane (Hrvol) Kilroy, beginning a marriage that would last sixty years. Mike was the devoted father of Lynne Ann Kilroy (Charles Turner), Jeffrey Michael Kilroy (Amy Ferrari), the late Mark Daniel Kilroy (Brooke Ann Lewis Kilroy); proud grandfather of Chelsea Kilroy Ferguson (Richard Ferguson), Sarah Kilroy, Marayna Ferrari, Magden Ferrari, Alexia Kilroy and Torryn Kilroy. Family and friends may call from 2-4 PM on Saturday, December 5th, at PRUDDEN & KANDT FUNERAL HOME, 242 Genesee St., Lockport, NY. Interment will be held privately at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street, Lockport, NY 14094
