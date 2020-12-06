WILLIAMS - Michael
November 25, 2020, age 50. Beloved husband of Debra (nee Green) Williams; loving father of D'Angelo Williams, Timothy Williams and step-father of Tamika (Abdus) Burgos, Alisha Green, Erica Green and Tyrone Savage; dear son of Barbara (Ricky) Lanier-Miles and the late Cornelius Q. Williams, Sr.; caring brother of VeLisa, Cornelius Jr., Kevin and Mark Williams; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.