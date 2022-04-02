Menu
Michael R. WROBLEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
WROBLEWSKI - Michael R.
March 30, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest son of the late Norb and Dorothy Wroblewski; loving husband of Susan (nee Zimmerman) Wroblewski; beloved father of Adam (Nina Riddel) and Andrew Wroblewski; dear brother of Michelle Wroblewski. Family present for visitation Sunday from 2-5 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, 10 AM, at 14 Holy Helpers R.C. Church, 1350 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble at Church. Memorials in Mike's memory may be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.klocfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Apr
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
14 Holy Helpers RC Church
1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, NY
