ZIOLKOWSKI - Michael E.

March 25, 2022, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved son of Robert "Zeke" and the late Mary Ann Ziolkowski; dear brother of Robert M. Ziolkowski and Deborah Astyk; father of Michael and Robert Ziolkowski; grandfather of Alexander; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY. Please assemble at church.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.