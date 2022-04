ZORN - Michael R.Age 69, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 14, 2021. Son of the late Richard and Theresa (nee McCall) Zorn; brother of Patricia (Bruce) Mittelsteadt, Richard, David (Pamela), Thomas (Nancy) and Robert Zorn and missed by his special canine companion "Bob"; also many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Canisius High School and was employed as an LPN and a Machinist for many years. He was also a huge animal rescue person. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2-5 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and William Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 5 PM following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the SPCA of Erie Co. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com