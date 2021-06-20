Menu
Michael R. ZORN
Canisius High School
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
ZORN - Michael R.
Age 69, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 14, 2021. Son of the late Richard and Theresa (nee McCall) Zorn; brother of Patricia (Bruce) Mittelsteadt, Richard, David (Pamela), Thomas (Nancy) and Robert Zorn and missed by his special canine companion "Bob"; also many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Canisius High School and was employed as an LPN and a Machinist for many years. He was also a huge animal rescue person. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2-5 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and William Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 5 PM following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the SPCA of Erie Co. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Jun
26
Prayer Service
5:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
I just heard about Mike's passing. He will always be in my memories, and I pray for the family.May he RIP
Cheryl
Other
July 6, 2021
Sorry to hear of Mike´s passing. My prayers are w/ the family in this difficult time
John DeNisco `69
School
June 26, 2021
