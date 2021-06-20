ZORN - Michael R.
Age 69, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly June 14, 2021. Son of the late Richard and Theresa (nee McCall) Zorn; brother of Patricia (Bruce) Mittelsteadt, Richard, David (Pamela), Thomas (Nancy) and Robert Zorn and missed by his special canine companion "Bob"; also many nieces and nephews. Michael was a 1969 graduate of Canisius High School and was employed as an LPN and a Machinist for many years. He was also a huge animal rescue person. The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 2-5 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and William Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Prayer Service will be conducted at 5 PM following the visitation. Everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the SPCA of Erie Co. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.