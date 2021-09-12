HOOD - Michaelyn "Mikie"
Passed into eternity. She left us peacefully, in her home, on September 9, 2021, after a long brave battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by her husband David; by her daughters Jami Arne and Nicole (Mrs. Joseph) D'Ambrosio; by her grandchildren Ryan Humphrey, Anthony Hesselrode, Jacob Laufer, and Michael and Aydin D'Ambrosio; by her great-grandchildren MaciGrace Humphrey, Liam Hesselrode, and Ava Laufer; as well as by many more family members and friends. Mikie enjoyed her youth in Sayre-Waverly, attended Cornell University, trained at the Guthrie Clinic, and spent much of her professional life counseling and caring for others. Her last professional passion was providing specialized care through her business "Helping Hearts Services." She made her world a better place. Details of gatherings to remember, honor, and celebrate Mikie's life will be shared shortly. And, at her request, we'd appreciate any tributes be made in her name to Roswell Park or to Hospice Buffalo. Further contributions of your time, yourself, and your love may be made to your fellow man. So long for now, Mikie. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.