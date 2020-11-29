Menu
Michele A. BABIARZ
BABIARZ - Michele A.
Of Cheektowaga, November 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert McDonnell; devoted mother of Jeremey (Lisa) McDonnell and Shawn (Sarah) McDonnell; loving grandmother of Dylan, Nathan, Harper, Felix and Otis; cherished daughter of Nancy; dear sister of Matthew (Christine), late Michael and Mark; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held. Memorial tributes shared at: www.forevermissed.com. Arrangements by CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
