Michele A. MARABLE Ph.D.
Of Silver Creek, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Ricardo L. Marable; devoted mother of Olivia M. and Julian K. Marable; loving daughter of the late Stanley A. and Ann M. Cercone; dear sister of Jane M. Cercone; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday 2-5 and 7-9 PM and Friday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Joseph University Heights Church, 3269 Main St., at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Dr. Marable was a retired professor at Canisius College. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY 14203. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2020.
