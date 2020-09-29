MARABLE - Michele A., PhD (nee Cercone)
Of Silver Creek, entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Ricardo L. Marable; devoted mother of Olivia M. and Julian K. Marable; loving daughter of the late Stanley A. and Ann M. Cercone; dear sister of Jane M. Cercone; also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Thursday 2-5 and 7-9 PM and Friday 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday in St. Joseph University Heights Church, 3269 Main St., at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Dr. Marable was a retired professor at Canisius College. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, NY 14203.