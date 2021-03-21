Menu
Michele A. BUCKHOLTZ
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
BUCKHOLTZ - Michele A.
(nee Mudie)
Of Blasdell, NY, March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward Buckholtz: loving mother of Renae (Craig) Szymanski; cherished grandma of Henry Szymanski; dearest daughter of the late Alan J. and Joan Mudie; sister of Alan (Barbara) Mudie and Thomas Mudie; dear sister-in-law of Roberta (George) Birach. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the Bucholtz family whose name was well known in the city for Bucholtz transmission. Hope you are the same family. Our family was Hoelscher's Meat's. Better days ahead for you. Take care during this trying time........
RAYMOND H. HOELSCHER III
March 22, 2021
