BUCKHOLTZ - Michele A.
(nee Mudie)
Of Blasdell, NY, March 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Edward Buckholtz: loving mother of Renae (Craig) Szymanski; cherished grandma of Henry Szymanski; dearest daughter of the late Alan J. and Joan Mudie; sister of Alan (Barbara) Mudie and Thomas Mudie; dear sister-in-law of Roberta (George) Birach. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.