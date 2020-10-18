Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michele HARNICK
HARNICK - Michele
October 17, 2020, daughter of Charlotte (late Sidney) Mador; mother of Howard (Michele) and Michael (Jennifer) Harnick; sister of Harriet Mador and Phyllis (Wayne, D.D.S) Scheff; grandmother of Desiree (Cory), Crystal (Ryan), Sydney and Evelyn; also survived by three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Michele's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.