HARNICK - Michele
October 17, 2020, daughter of Charlotte (late Sidney) Mador; mother of Howard (Michele) and Michael (Jennifer) Harnick; sister of Harriet Mador and Phyllis (Wayne, D.D.S) Scheff; grandmother of Desiree (Cory), Crystal (Ryan), Sydney and Evelyn; also survived by three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Michele's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.