Michele D. JOHNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
JOHNSON - Michele D.
December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Wendell B. Johnson for 34 years. Devoted mother of James (d. 2009), Tony, Cassie and Destiny. Daughter of Maureen Kovach and Daniel Diemert. Niece of Kathleen DeMarco. Also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2nd, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jan
2
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michele was an amazingly strong and fearless woman, mother, and activist. She cared so much for the Eastside. What a tremendous loss for our community. My heart goes out to her family.
Leslie Vishwanath
Work
January 11, 2022
