JOHNSON - Michele D.
December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of Wendell B. Johnson for 34 years. Devoted mother of James (d. 2009), Tony, Cassie and Destiny. Daughter of Maureen Kovach and Daniel Diemert. Niece of Kathleen DeMarco. Also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2nd, from 11 AM to 12 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave., where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 31, 2021.