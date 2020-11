VAN CHERI - Michele M.

Of Angola, NY, November 1, 2020. Beloved mother of Nathan and Mia James; daughter of Lynda and the late Edward Van Cheri. Friends may call Wednesday from 1-3 PM and 6-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY, where prayers will be said Thursday at 9:30 AM, followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in Most Precious Blood Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.