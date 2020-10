TIEDEMAN-DAHLQUIST -MicheleOf Lockport, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.Survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles F. Dahlquist; children, Mikol (Roxanne Annis) Danylak, Gregory (Theresa) Danylak and Melissa Olds; three grandchildren, Chase, Rowan and Maeve; her sister, Karen (Jeffery) Shorr and nieces and nephews. Michele founded M.L. Tiedeman & Co. in 1980 and retired this year. Prior to M.L. Tiedeman & Co., Michele was the Corporate Secretary for Dahlquist Automotive Inc. and currently was the company's Business Administrator. Family and friends are invited to Memorial Hours on Thursday 4-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com