Michele TIEDEMAN-DAHLQUIST
TIEDEMAN-DAHLQUIST -
Michele
Of Lockport, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020.Survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles F. Dahlquist; children, Mikol (Roxanne Annis) Danylak, Gregory (Theresa) Danylak and Melissa Olds; three grandchildren, Chase, Rowan and Maeve; her sister, Karen (Jeffery) Shorr and nieces and nephews. Michele founded M.L. Tiedeman & Co. in 1980 and retired this year. Prior to M.L. Tiedeman & Co., Michele was the Corporate Secretary for Dahlquist Automotive Inc. and currently was the company's Business Administrator. Family and friends are invited to Memorial Hours on Thursday 4-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.langefuneralhomeinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
