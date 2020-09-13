Menu
Michelle L. DUGAN
DUGAN - Michelle L.
Age 29, lost her battle with addiction September 9, 2020. Cherished daughter of Vincent and Barbara Dugan; dear sister of Kelsey (Brett) Welgoss and Vinny (Krystal O'Connor) Dugan; predeceased by her grandparents, the late Vincent and Cecelia Dugan and the late Edward and Janet Hess. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family present for visitation Tuesday from 3-6 at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 54 Maple St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Save The Michaels of the World, Inc., 1137 Delaware Ave., Suite 101, Buffalo, NY 14209. Your online condolences may be made at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
