Michelle A. McFARLAND
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
McFarland - Michelle A.
(nee Granda)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, unexpectedly passed away on September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Larry McFarland; daughter of the late Marlene (nee Sikorski) and Leonard Granda; loving sister of Rene Granda (Obed Casillas) and Joseph (Angi) Granda; daughter-in-law of Mary McFarland; sister-in-law of Dan (Melanie) McFarland; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where closing prayers will be said at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Niagara County SPCA. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Sep
7
Prayer Service
6:30p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
Michelle´s presence would light up every classroom she ever entered. From elementary school to high school she was a great friend and alway had a love for life. May she Rest In Peace and her family find peace and live in the hours, days, months and years ahead.
Joe Dominiak
School
September 8, 2021
Michelle really was a wonderful soul. I went to high school with her and we were close back then. Unfortunately I haven´t seen her since about a year after she married Larry. She was very happy then. I am very saddened by this news. But I´m sure she has peace and I know that the burdens of this world are behind her. To her family and friends, I wish you strength and peace. If you were in her circle you know how much she loved you!
Linda Rae Lillis
Friend
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Michelle's passing. I worked many years with her when she was a discharge planner in behavioral health. May she rest in peace. My condolences to her family
Laurie Carroll
Work
September 7, 2021
God rest Michelle´s beautiful soul in peace. Another part of the family´s heart is now in heaven.
Linda & Mary Ellen
Family
September 7, 2021
i am so heartbroken to hear of Michelle's passing. I talked to her not too long ago and she seemed like she was starting to make plans for life after work. She had lost so much in the last couple of years. Be at Peace Michelle.
Loren Blattenberger
Friend
September 7, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the entire family.
Jim & Cathy Snyder
September 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Debi Russo
September 6, 2021
