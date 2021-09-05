Michelle really was a wonderful soul. I went to high school with her and we were close back then. Unfortunately I haven´t seen her since about a year after she married Larry. She was very happy then. I am very saddened by this news. But I´m sure she has peace and I know that the burdens of this world are behind her. To her family and friends, I wish you strength and peace. If you were in her circle you know how much she loved you!

Linda Rae Lillis Friend September 8, 2021