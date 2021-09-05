McFarland - Michelle A.
(nee Granda)
Of North Tonawanda, NY, unexpectedly passed away on September 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Larry McFarland; daughter of the late Marlene (nee Sikorski) and Leonard Granda; loving sister of Rene Granda (Obed Casillas) and Joseph (Angi) Granda; daughter-in-law of Mary McFarland; sister-in-law of Dan (Melanie) McFarland; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where closing prayers will be said at 6:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Niagara County SPCA. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.