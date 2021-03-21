Newman- McLAURIN, Joyce M - Well love, you have been gone a year today and the entire global world is in trouble. The stock market has crashed. Your hard work and humble prayers are missed today. Truth in God's words never go away. I love your humble spirit. Honestly, you are truly a child of God. He put us together as husband and wife. From the cosmos to Heaven and beyond. We praise our father who called you home. He has greater work for you to do, and I will always love you. His kingdom lasts forever. This we know, for the bible tells us so. The family and friends miss you madly.

Your loving husband,

Jimmy L. McLaurin

And he's still on his throne.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.