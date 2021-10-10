Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michelle E. SPRAGUE
FUNERAL HOME
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
2480 Kensington Avenue
Amherst, NY
SPRAGUE - Michelle E.
September 28, 2021, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Mary Ann (nee Briggs) Sprague; loving sister of Scott (Lacey Faison) and Robert (Jennifer) Sprague; loving aunt of Kendall, Charlotte, Austin, and Megan; great-aunt of Lena and Jonny. No prior visitation, Funeral Services were held privately. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry to hear the sad news. Karla and I are keeping you in our prayers.
Joe and Karla Burns
October 17, 2021
To Michelle´s Family: My sincerest condolences to you all. It was absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Michelle´s passing. She was always the sweetest, most kind lady I had the pleasure of knowing. Always came into Fishers Friends with a smile on her face. We adore Winston & will always continue to love & care for him. Michelle will be very much missed by us all. Sending healing & heart felt hugs to you all! XO Love, The Staff at Fishers Friends
Marianne Nusbaum
Other
October 13, 2021
I´m so sorry, Mary Ann and Tom! My prayers are with you and your family.
Linda Michalak
October 11, 2021
Dear Sprague family I was shocked to hear of Michelle's passing. I worked with her likely at her first job out of college. I've run into her or communicated with her multiple times since then. I will always remember her as a bright, kind and beautiful person always with a smile on her face. Please accept my deepest sympathies.
Darren Gold
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results