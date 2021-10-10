SPRAGUE - Michelle E.
September 28, 2021, suddenly. Beloved daughter of Thomas and Mary Ann (nee Briggs) Sprague; loving sister of Scott (Lacey Faison) and Robert (Jennifer) Sprague; loving aunt of Kendall, Charlotte, Austin, and Megan; great-aunt of Lena and Jonny. No prior visitation, Funeral Services were held privately. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.