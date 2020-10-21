Menu
Migdalia Maria ABATO
ABATO - Migdalia Maria
(nee Garcia)
October 18, 2020, of Cheektowaga. Beloved wife of James Abato; dear mother of Elaine (Joseph) Sigismondi and Nathan (Legia) Abato; loving grandmother of Hayden and Milan; sister of Ralph Gongora and Nancy (Michael) Jozwiak; sister-in-law of Charles (Iolanda) Abato and David (Nancy) Abato; dearest aunt of Amy and Rafe (Kristine) and also survived by other nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). In accordance to NYS Guidelines, face coverings and occupancy limitations will be observed. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences shared at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 21, 2020.
