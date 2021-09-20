Menu
Miguel A. "Mickey" SOTO
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
SOTO - Miguel A. "Mickey "
Entered into rest September 17, 2021. Devoted father of Kevin (Amber) McCooey; beloved son of Virginia and the late Francisco Soto; dear brother of Carmen (Mark Acevedo) Torres, Louis Soto, Lourdes (Hector) Soto, Ada Torres and Roberto (Gretchen) Soto; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road near Lake Ave., on Tuesday, from 2-7 PM. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. At request of the family, please wear a face covering. Memories and online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
