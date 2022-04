DelVecchio, Father Mike -The Community of Saint Bernadette Church mourns the passing of "Father Mike" DelVecchio who ministered the Presence of Christ with gentleness and mercy. Although "retired" he often celebrated 7 AM weekday Mass and nearly every 9 AM Saturday Mass for over a decade. He taught us gratitude to God and care for one another. Tu Es Sacerdos In Aeternum. SaintBOPNY.org