Mike ENDRES
ENDRES - Mike
December 1, 2020, of Grand Island. Beloved husband of Terry Endres; father of Jill (Dan) Berry, Kate (John) Black and Al Endres; brother of Liz (Greg) Barker; son of the late Al and Lydia Endres. Hydroplane boat race world champion, and a friend loved by so many. Funeral Services private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
