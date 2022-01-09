VETO - Mike JeromeJanuary 5, 2022; of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Joan Marie (nee Diehl); loving father of Michele (late William) Bailey, Cheryl (Frank) Grossi, Michael and David Veto; cherished grandfather of Aaron (Jennifer), Wendy, Amy, Matthew (Paige), Jessica (Brock), Jonathan (Gina), and Jason (Brooklyn); great-grandfather of Amanda, Jay, Alicia, Jacob, Michael, Zachary, Bailey, Emily, Ashley, Aubrey, Olivia, Alexandra and Mya; great-great-grandfather of Julian and Julianna; devoted brother of Frank (late Patricia) Veto; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mike was a US Navy Veteran, enjoyed playing pool at the Cheektowaga Seniors, going to the casino, taking day trips , but most of all loved his family very much. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Leave online condolences at: