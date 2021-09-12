DENNIS - Mila M. (nee Mullany)
September 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John R. Dennis. Loving mother of Charles, Maura (Joe) Mueller, John, Marianne (Harry) Muha, Martin, Jane (Erinn) Kellogg, Christian, Kevin, Elaine Dennis and Melissa (Joe) Leska. Adored grandma of Arianna, Joe, Marissa, Eleanor, Joey, Chloe and Jackson. Predeceased by her sister Marya and brothers Bill and Bud. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private funeral services were held. Flowers gratefully declined. If memorials desired, they may be made in Mila's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.