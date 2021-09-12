Menu
Mila M. DENNIS
DENNIS - Mila M. (nee Mullany)
September 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John R. Dennis. Loving mother of Charles, Maura (Joe) Mueller, John, Marianne (Harry) Muha, Martin, Jane (Erinn) Kellogg, Christian, Kevin, Elaine Dennis and Melissa (Joe) Leska. Adored grandma of Arianna, Joe, Marissa, Eleanor, Joey, Chloe and Jackson. Predeceased by her sister Marya and brothers Bill and Bud. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Private funeral services were held. Flowers gratefully declined. If memorials desired, they may be made in Mila's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
2 Entries
We are so sorry for ALL... she was a kind beautiful woman with a fantastic whit and a large loving heart. We are praying for you ... My guess is she´s getting the cherry award today...
The Serr Family
Friend
September 12, 2021
I´m so sorry to read this. Although I wasn´t in touch, I thought of LaLa often with fond memories. My heart goes out to all of you.
Addie Casey
Family
September 12, 2021
