Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred BENNARD
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
BENNARD - Mildred (nee Volious)
Entered into eternal rest September 22, 2021, at the age of 92. The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 AM-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
Oct
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.