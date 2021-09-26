BENNARD - Mildred (nee Volious)
Entered into eternal rest September 22, 2021, at the age of 92. The family will receive friends Friday, October 1, 2021, at 10 AM-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.