CASINO - Mildred "Milly"

Age 99, August 28, 2020, of Kenmore, NY. Devoted daughter of the late Michael and Grace Casino; beloved sister of the late Josephine and Michael Jr. Casino. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 9:30 AM, in St. Andrew's RC Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.