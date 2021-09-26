Dalimonte - Mildred R.
(nee Colangelo)
Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away on September 23, 2021, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Jessie J. Dalimonte; loving mother of Joseph (Sue), Diane (Gordon) Geisendorfer, and Deborah (late Dennis) Barone; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Robert (Molly), Philip (Chrissy), and Peter (Jennifer) Dalimonte, James (Jill) Geisendorfer, and Nicholas (Nina) Barone; dearest great-grandmother of Maxwell, Joseph, Robert, Matteo, and Gemma; dear sister of the late Mary (late Jesse) Delmonte, Nicholas, Michael, and James Colangelo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Dalimonte was baptized by Father Baker, retired from the WNYDDSO in West Seneca, and was an excellent cook and loved her family dearly. Private services were held with the immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.