DANIELS - Mildred
(nee Schectman)
December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Daniels; loving mother of Sandra (Neal) Cohen, Susan (Mark) Wallach, Robyn (Dr. Joel) Schwartz and the late Lisa Beth Daniels; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by eight loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private Graveside Service was held by the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.mesnekoff.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.