DANIELS - Mildred(nee Schectman)December 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Daniels; loving mother of Sandra (Neal) Cohen, Susan (Mark) Wallach, Robyn (Dr. Joel) Schwartz and the late Lisa Beth Daniels; predeceased by four siblings; also survived by eight loving grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private Graveside Service was held by the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY.