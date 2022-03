DAVIS - Mildred W.

Of Amherst, NY, passed away February 23, 2021, at age 92. She leaves to mourn a loving family and church family at Agape A.M.E. Church, 224 Northland Ave., Buffalo. She will be missed by many friends. A wake is scheduled for 10 AM, followed by her Home Going Service at 11 AM on Saturday, February 27, at the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 2528 Bailey Ave., Buffalo, 14215.







Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 25, 2021.