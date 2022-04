FISCHLE - Mildred J., PhD.

February 5, 2021, daughter of the late George and Mildred (nee Laesser) Fischle; sister of the late George L. Fischle; niece of the late Florence Laesser; dear friend of Ellen Hughes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Saturday, March 20, at 11 AM. Please assemble at the Delaware Delavan Gate. Social distancing and masks are required. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.