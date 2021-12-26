KRYGIER - Mildred M.
(nee Owczarzak)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 19, 2021, with dignity and a smile. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Krygier; dearest and the best mother of James (Lisa) Krygier, Celeste (Greg) Roncone, Elaine (Ed) Berowski, Peter Krygier and Carolyn (Michael) Luick; special grandmother of Adam (Lauren) Berowski, Nathan Krygier, Eric Roncone, Alex Krygier, Jillian (Evan) Giacomini, Lindsay Krygier, Matthew Roncone, Andrew Krygier, Derek Krygier, Troy Roncone, Allison Berowski, Elizabeth Luick, Kathryn Luick, Zachary Luick and cherished great-grandmother of Cecilia Berowski; dear sister of the late Edmund (late Esther) Owczarzak and the late Gerry (Gene) Trendell; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, on Wednesday (Dec. 29) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
or Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.