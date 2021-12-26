Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred M. KRYGIER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KRYGIER - Mildred M.
(nee Owczarzak)
Of Amherst, entered into rest December 19, 2021, with dignity and a smile. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Krygier; dearest and the best mother of James (Lisa) Krygier, Celeste (Greg) Roncone, Elaine (Ed) Berowski, Peter Krygier and Carolyn (Michael) Luick; special grandmother of Adam (Lauren) Berowski, Nathan Krygier, Eric Roncone, Alex Krygier, Jillian (Evan) Giacomini, Lindsay Krygier, Matthew Roncone, Andrew Krygier, Derek Krygier, Troy Roncone, Allison Berowski, Elizabeth Luick, Kathryn Luick, Zachary Luick and cherished great-grandmother of Cecilia Berowski; dear sister of the late Edmund (late Esther) Owczarzak and the late Gerry (Gene) Trendell; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, on Wednesday (Dec. 29) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Christ the King Church
30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Please accept my sincerest condolences in the loss of your mom, grandmom & great-grandmother. I have many fond memories of her, and will miss her famous macaroni salad and rainbow jello. xo
Sue Rutkowski
Friend
December 28, 2021
Peter & Family, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother
Kathy (Collett) Wuendsch
Other
December 26, 2021
Peter & family, My deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother.
Kathy (Collett) Wuendsch
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results