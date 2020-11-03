SCIME - Mildred M. "Millie"
(nee LaBruna)
November 1, 2020 "forever 39." Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Scime; loving mother of Joan (James) Ludwig; dearest grandmother of two grandchildren, James (Catherine) Ludwig and MaryBeth (Paul) McGrath, and four great-grandchildren, Anthony and Grace Ludwig, Peter and Timothy McGrath; dearest sister of Buddy (late Josephine) and Joann (Donald) Ando, and Tomasina (late Peter) Vaccarro and predeceased by brothers Sammy (Stella), Tony (Audrey), Johnny (Marie), and Joey (Marie) LaBruna and her sisters Rose (Fred) Guerra, Angie (Joseph) Esposito, Marge (Mike) Annunziato, Molly (James) Cavarello, and Mary Lou (survived by Nini) LoCurto; also survived by loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish (800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.