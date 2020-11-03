Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred M. "Millie" SCIME
SCIME - Mildred M. "Millie"
(nee LaBruna)
November 1, 2020 "forever 39." Beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Scime; loving mother of Joan (James) Ludwig; dearest grandmother of two grandchildren, James (Catherine) Ludwig and MaryBeth (Paul) McGrath, and four great-grandchildren, Anthony and Grace Ludwig, Peter and Timothy McGrath; dearest sister of Buddy (late Josephine) and Joann (Donald) Ando, and Tomasina (late Peter) Vaccarro and predeceased by brothers Sammy (Stella), Tony (Audrey), Johnny (Marie), and Joey (Marie) LaBruna and her sisters Rose (Fred) Guerra, Angie (Joseph) Esposito, Marge (Mike) Annunziato, Molly (James) Cavarello, and Mary Lou (survived by Nini) LoCurto; also survived by loving sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 2-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.) where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish (800 Niagara Falls Blvd., N. Tonawanda). Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.