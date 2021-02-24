Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred A. MEZZIO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
MEZZIO - Mildred A. "Millie"
(nee Oddo)
February 21, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of 58 years to Samuel C. Mezzio; dearest mother of Samuel J. (Kim), August J. Sr. (Sharon) and Robert (Jolene); loving grandmother of Dr. August J. Mezzio, Jr., Matthew, Marisa, and Francesca Mezzio, Adrianna Carfagna, and Jason Piciulo; dear sister of Sara (late Joseph) Palmisano and predeceased by Mary Cassata, Angeline Runfola, Rose Lojacono, Josephine Probst, Elena Valvo, and Ignatius Oddo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:30 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mildred's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences on Mildred's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Feb
26
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Christopher Church
2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
The Saad Family
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Millie´s passing . She was aunt Millie to me. My parents were good friends of Millie and Sam. Spent many days at your house on Angela since we lived on Leni lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michele Recchio
March 4, 2021
Our prayers and thoughts are with u all, during these sad days,in the passing of Millie
Mary ann Kern
February 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Millie's passing. she was a loving neighbor for many years on Angela Lane and we all watched our families grow up. My sympathies go out to her family. May she rest in peace.
Patricia Mazur
February 25, 2021
Sorry to hear of Millie's passing. I worked with her a LONG time ago at Wilson Farms. Always kind, always smiling. RIP.
Gary Hubbard
February 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results