MEZZIO - Mildred A. "Millie"
(nee Oddo)
February 21, 2021, age 89. Beloved wife of 58 years to Samuel C. Mezzio; dearest mother of Samuel J. (Kim), August J. Sr. (Sharon) and Robert (Jolene); loving grandmother of Dr. August J. Mezzio, Jr., Matthew, Marisa, and Francesca Mezzio, Adrianna Carfagna, and Jason Piciulo; dear sister of Sara (late Joseph) Palmisano and predeceased by Mary Cassata, Angeline Runfola, Rose Lojacono, Josephine Probst, Elena Valvo, and Ignatius Oddo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Friday at 9:30 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Christopher Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY. Interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mildred's memory to Hospice Buffalo Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Condolences on Mildred's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 24, 2021.