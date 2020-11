WISNIEWSKI - Mildred P. "Millie" (nee Rodak)Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter B. "WiIlie" Wisniewski; devoted mother of Kathleen Graves, Gary A. (Elaine), David W. (Dawn Stresing-Wisniewski) and Alicia A. (Steven) Baker; cherished grandmother of Julie, Merritt, Paul, Aaron, Harmony, Rachel, Amanda, Casey, Megan and the late David; cherished great-grandmother of 24 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Rodak; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., Monday from 1-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers of WNY or Hospice of WNY. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com