WISNIEWSKI - Mildred P. "Millie" (nee Rodak)
Of Hamburg, entered into rest November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter B. "WiIlie" Wisniewski; devoted mother of Kathleen Graves, Gary A. (Elaine), David W. (Dawn Stresing-Wisniewski) and Alicia A. (Steven) Baker; cherished grandmother of Julie, Merritt, Paul, Aaron, Harmony, Rachel, Amanda, Casey, Megan and the late David; cherished great-grandmother of 24 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Stella Rodak; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., Monday from 1-3 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimers of WNY or Hospice of WNY. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITS WILL BE OBSERVED. Condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.