Molly was my friend for over 40 years an there are so many memories. I believe the best ones were our yearly weekend with the girls to Derby. And when we would go out to my trailer at camp for days at a time. We never had a fight or said an unkind word to each other. We were always their for each other. Thank you Molly for being my friend, you will be greatly missed an never forgotten. memories

Sharon Van Ness June 11, 2021