PFEIFFER, Mildred (Molly) J. (nee Wuytowicz). June 5, 2021, age 93, of the Town of Tonawanda. Beloved mother of Paul (Belle), Gregg (Barbara) and Kurt Pfeiffer. Loving grandmother of Kyle (Katelyn), Scott, and Kimberly Pfeiffer. Predeceased by husband Milton, brothers John and Matthew Wuytowicz and sister Adeline “Della” Shiah. Survived by sister Julie Roulley; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Sharon VanNess. Molly cherished the time spent with family and friends, movie day at the Tonawanda Senior Center, tending to her garden, and trips to Keuka Lake to visit her dear brother John, whose passing was just one week prior to Molly’s. Memorials may be made to UB Medical School Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Molly's Life is planned for a later date.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
14 Entries
SO heartbroken over losing Aunt Molly :..( A dear friend and confidant . The sweetest Aunt and wonderful loving sister to my Dad. SO missing you Aunt Molly!
Lynn Wuytowicz ~ John's daughter
Family
July 23, 2021
Happy Birthday Mom.
Kurt
Family
June 14, 2021
We'll miss you...
Pfeiffer Family
Family
June 12, 2021
Molly was my friend for over 40 years an there are so many memories. I believe the best ones were our yearly weekend with the girls to Derby. And when we would go out to my trailer at camp for days at a time. We never had a fight or said an unkind word to each other. We were always their for each other. Thank you Molly for being my friend, you will be greatly missed an never forgotten.
memories
Sharon Van Ness
June 11, 2021
So sad to hear about Molly. She was our favorite neighbor. We'd often chat while she was walking around the neighborhood or tending to her garden. She will be missed.