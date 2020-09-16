Menu
Mildred R. "Millie" WILLIAMS
1920 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1920
DIED
September 14, 2020
WILLIAMS - Mildred R. "Millie" (nee Brade)
Of Alden, died Monday September 14, 2020, she was 100 years old. Wife of the late Wayne Williams; mother of Patricia (late John) Fullam, Bonnie (Earl) Aston and Jill (Donald) McNeil; sister of the late Hazel Yeager, Mabel Knoblach, Raymond Brade and Arthur Brade; grandmother of Bridget (Michael) Bigelow, Don (Joley) McNeil, Jonathan (Andi) Fullam, Scott (Mandy) Aston, Tim (Jeannine) McNeil, Megan Aston and Bradley Aston; also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Millie moved to Alden with her family in the mid 1920's where they opened and operated a Triangle Restaurant, at Genesee and Walden roads. During WWII she worked at Curtiss-Wright, in later years Arlotta's/Bell's Supermarket in Alden for many years. At age 77 she started at Wegman's and worked until age 97, where she proudly "retired" as their oldest employee. She most enjoyed gardening, cake decorating and bragging about her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, Friday, at 11 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft. separation are required at all times. Memorials may be made to the Town Line Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Town Line Lutheran Church
, Alden, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judith Heineman
Friend
September 15, 2020
Sorry to hear of your moms passing...we have very fond memories of her. Anne marie and Roger Winegar
AnneMarie Winegar
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. Keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers
Lori and Dave Metz
Friend
September 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you, Jill, and your family. I have many fond memories of your mother, and she was such a good friend to my mother.
Jane Brennan
Friend
September 15, 2020