WILLIAMS - Mildred R. "Millie" (nee Brade)
Of Alden, died Monday September 14, 2020, she was 100 years old. Wife of the late Wayne Williams; mother of Patricia (late John) Fullam, Bonnie (Earl) Aston and Jill (Donald) McNeil; sister of the late Hazel Yeager, Mabel Knoblach, Raymond Brade and Arthur Brade; grandmother of Bridget (Michael) Bigelow, Don (Joley) McNeil, Jonathan (Andi) Fullam, Scott (Mandy) Aston, Tim (Jeannine) McNeil, Megan Aston and Bradley Aston; also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Millie moved to Alden with her family in the mid 1920's where they opened and operated a Triangle Restaurant, at Genesee and Walden roads. During WWII she worked at Curtiss-Wright, in later years Arlotta's/Bell's Supermarket in Alden for many years. At age 77 she started at Wegman's and worked until age 97, where she proudly "retired" as their oldest employee. She most enjoyed gardening, cake decorating and bragging about her grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at the Town Line Lutheran Church, Alden, Friday, at 11 AM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft. separation are required at all times. Memorials may be made to the Town Line Lutheran Church. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences online at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.