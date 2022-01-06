Menu
Mildred H. SATTELBERG
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
SATTELBERG - Mildred H.
Age 98, of North Tonawanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30th, 2021, at Buffalo General Hospital, Buffalo, New York. She was born February 27, 1923, the daughter of Herman and Maude Graff. She was a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda, New York. Millie married Lavern E. Sattelberg, June 6, 1942, and they remained together until his passing in 2009. Sister of Elsie Graff; mother of Linda (James) Prohaska, late Dennis (Karen) Sattelberg, Gail (Thomas) Darnley and Cheryl (Rodney) Richardson. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren. Private Services are being held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Martin Lutheran Church memorial fund, 322 Old Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Arrangements by Wattengel Funeral Home, online condolences and complete obituary at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so so sorry to hear of Millies passing. My Prayers go out to her immediate family. May she rest in peace
Paula Sattelberg Kopf
Family
January 6, 2022
