Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mildred SKRZYPCZAK
Skrzypczak - Mildred
(nee Wierzbowski)
September 1, 2020; beloved wife of the late Raymond; devoted mother of Darlene Skrzypczak and Dawn (Paul) Havens; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Amanda) Plant and Christen (late Justin) Buchholtz: great-grandmother of Amelia and Alaina Buchholtz, Austin and Cameron Plant; dear sister of the late Bernard, Anthony, Harry, Frank, and Eugene Wierzbowski; special aunt to Kathleen Zoladz and Jan (Anthony) Pawlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday at 9:30 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.