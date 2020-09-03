Skrzypczak - Mildred
(nee Wierzbowski)
September 1, 2020; beloved wife of the late Raymond; devoted mother of Darlene Skrzypczak and Dawn (Paul) Havens; loving grandmother of Nicholas (Amanda) Plant and Christen (late Justin) Buchholtz: great-grandmother of Amelia and Alaina Buchholtz, Austin and Cameron Plant; dear sister of the late Bernard, Anthony, Harry, Frank, and Eugene Wierzbowski; special aunt to Kathleen Zoladz and Jan (Anthony) Pawlak; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Friday at 9:30 AM and at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church at 10 AM. Visitation Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Please share online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.